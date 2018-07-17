General Motors (GM) Holdings Reduced by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,648 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 565,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

