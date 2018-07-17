General Mills (GIS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Mills earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6543236193944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

General Mills opened at $43.96 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . General Mills has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 5,066 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $225,133.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

