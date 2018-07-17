General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 6,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 173,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.19.

General Dynamics traded down $0.40, hitting $191.10, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 30,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,232. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

