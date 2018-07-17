F&V Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B comprises 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the second quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 48.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 22.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B opened at $46.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.