FRP (FRPH) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News articles about FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FRP earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3386880443182 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FRP traded down $0.05, reaching $64.10, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FRP has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 90.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRPH shares. TheStreet downgraded FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $143,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Commander III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $289,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $848,300. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

