Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in First Hawaiian Bank (FHB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank makes up about 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Hawaiian Bank were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank during the first quarter worth $120,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank during the first quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 60.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 15,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $421,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Harrison bought 10,000 shares of First Hawaiian Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $284,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

First Hawaiian Bank traded down $0.01, hitting $28.54, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 20,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,035. First Hawaiian Bank has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First Hawaiian Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

