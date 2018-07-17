Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,219,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded up $2.02, reaching $363.19, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 107,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,774. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a one year low of $307.28 and a one year high of $366.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.