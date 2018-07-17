Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.47. 10,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,040. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

In related news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $579,311.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,290.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,211 shares of company stock worth $14,313,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

