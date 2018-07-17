Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. Has $186,000 Position in Blackline Inc (BL)

Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Blackline accounts for 1.5% of Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Blackline by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blackline by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,024. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.08 and a beta of -0.46.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $140,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,590,000 shares of company stock worth $144,106,800. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

