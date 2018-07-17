FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.09.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies traded down $0.19, reaching $215.99, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,509. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.46 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 21.87%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,546,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,689,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,185,000 after buying an additional 240,357 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 660,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,700,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,376,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

