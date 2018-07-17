First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Receives $68.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

FSLR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,922. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.47 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,143.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $679,583.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,879 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

