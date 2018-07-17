First Data (FDC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Data traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 215804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of First Data to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Data to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,406,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $408,633.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,248 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Data by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Data by 148.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Data during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,338,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in First Data by 49.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in First Data by 331.3% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

