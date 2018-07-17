Financial Survey: DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) vs. Webster Financial (WBS)

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ: DNBF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corp Common Stock 16.61% 9.33% 0.88% Webster Financial 22.92% 10.60% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial Corp Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Webster Financial 1 7 3 0 2.18

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $61.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.40%. Given DNB Financial Corp Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Financial Corp Common Stock is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Volatility and Risk

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corp Common Stock $48.40 million 3.05 $7.94 million $2.28 15.09 Webster Financial $1.17 billion 5.11 $255.43 million $2.59 25.12

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corp Common Stock. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats DNB Financial Corp Common Stock on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2018, it operated 167 banking centers and 334 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

