Financial Review: China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) versus HollyFrontier (HFC)

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) and HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HollyFrontier has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and HollyFrontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical N/A 5.73% 3.19% HollyFrontier 7.31% 10.21% 5.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of HollyFrontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HollyFrontier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Petroleum & Chemical and HollyFrontier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical 0 2 5 0 2.71 HollyFrontier 3 7 8 0 2.28

HollyFrontier has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.88%. Given HollyFrontier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HollyFrontier is more favorable than China Petroleum & Chemical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and HollyFrontier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical $349.32 billion 0.31 $7.58 billion $5.57 15.92 HollyFrontier $14.25 billion 0.85 $805.39 million $2.32 29.70

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than HollyFrontier. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HollyFrontier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $11.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. HollyFrontier pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 202.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HollyFrontier pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HollyFrontier beats China Petroleum & Chemical on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery and coal chemical products; the import and export of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; production, sale, research, and development of ethylene and downstream byproducts; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates 5 refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company also owns and operates vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Its refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation produces base oils and other specialized lubricant products; and owns and operates logistic assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

