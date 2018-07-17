FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,966,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $177,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $230.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.