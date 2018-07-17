Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Receives C$44.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,633. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$266.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.