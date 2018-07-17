Everipedia Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $683,394.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00537164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s total supply is 1,135,599,492 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.