Essex Property Trust (ESS) PT Lowered to $269.00 at Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $272.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

Essex Property Trust traded down $2.59, hitting $233.55, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

