Equifax Inc. (EFX) Receives $123.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Equifax traded down $0.52, reaching $126.12, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 1,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equifax by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

