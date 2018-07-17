Ennis (EBF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Ennis (NYSE:EBF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ennis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.1821239157107 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ennis traded up $0.05, hitting $19.85, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,166. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $507.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Ennis will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Separately, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Ennis in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

