ENI (ENI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ENI (ETR: ENI):

7/17/2018 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – ENI was given a new €19.40 ($22.82) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.20 ($21.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.80 ($22.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.20 ($21.41) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – ENI was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENI traded down €0.03 ($0.04), hitting €16.02 ($18.85), during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a fifty-two week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

