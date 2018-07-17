Energo (TSL) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Energo has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $553,482.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinrail, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003468 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00539732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00027496 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.