ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $107,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.02.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 traded up $0.01, hitting $111.33, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 57,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,087. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

