ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 4.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 218.7% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15,102.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VNBTrust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $790,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,871. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

