Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Lowered by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.4% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 39,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $501,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock worth $31,802,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences opened at $146.68 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.