EduCoin Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. EduCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.92 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EduCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EduCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.03644510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.01030140 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076442 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041963 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019924 BTC.

About EduCoin

EduCoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one . EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

