Edison International (EIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Edison International enjoys a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which presents a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. In addition, the company boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. Also, a stable financial position enables Edison International to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. The company also plans on upgrading infrastructure projects. However, the company has underperformed the industry in last one year, with wildfire-related costs expected to weigh significantly on its operating results. Also, Edison's inability to recover uninsured wildfire-related costs may materially affect SCE's financial condition and operating results.”

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,006,000 after acquiring an additional 947,981 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Edison International by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,929,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,086,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 526,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,940,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

