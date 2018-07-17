Dover (DOV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Dover guides adjusted earnings per share at $4.70-$4.85, reflecting an increase of 15% over the prior year. All segments are expected to grow organically. The separation of its Wellsite business (now Apergy) and the sale of consumer and industrial winch business of Warn will help in streamlining portfolio and investing in market-leading platforms with strong margin profiles. However, separation costs pertaining to Apergy will impact its second-quarter margins. Also, tough comparisons and softer markets will impact retail refrigeration. The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. 36,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dover has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Dover had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

