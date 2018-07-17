DigixDAO Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $200.36 million and $590,720.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $100.18 or 0.01479670 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003455 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00546750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194522 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033216 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00108073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027202 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, Bitbns, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

