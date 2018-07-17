DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (DLR)

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,685 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,235% compared to the average volume of 426 put options.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $115.66 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.01. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Get DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH alerts:

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.93 million. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $187,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.