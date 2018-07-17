Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $465.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $614,014.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 47,124,625 coins and its circulating supply is 40,142,649 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

