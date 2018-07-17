Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.13 ($11.92). The stock had a trading volume of 14,789,074 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

