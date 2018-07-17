Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 172,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,758,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Deutsche Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $8.57 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 601.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 165.5% in the first quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 84,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 52,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 199,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 32.9% in the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

