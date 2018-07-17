Depomed (DEPO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Depomed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7009988656063 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEPO. BidaskClub upgraded Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of Depomed traded down $0.05, hitting $8.12, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 29,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,577. Depomed has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. Depomed had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Depomed will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

