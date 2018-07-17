Dent Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Dent has a total market cap of $40.80 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinrail and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00540170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00194875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027307 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Qryptos, Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Fatbtc, IDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

