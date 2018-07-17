Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.44

News stories about Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.9768263786177 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group traded up $0.35, hitting $11.85, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $236.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. sell-side analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, Director Ian Russell Carter purchased 6,500 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,048.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Salas purchased 5,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,330 shares of company stock worth $450,400. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

