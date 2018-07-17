Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYCC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.02, reaching $1.49, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,433. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.27.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.59% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

