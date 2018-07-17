Critical Review: Tailored Brands (TLRD) versus Vince (VNCE)

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailored Brands and Vince’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $3.30 billion 0.33 $96.70 million $2.20 9.94 Vince $272.58 million 0.83 $58.59 million N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vince.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vince does not pay a dividend. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands 3.26% -488.59% 5.81% Vince 23.14% -52.64% -6.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tailored Brands and Vince, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tailored Brands presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.67%. Given Tailored Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tailored Brands is more favorable than Vince.

Risk & Volatility

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Vince on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated 1,477 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, Joseph Abboud, and K&G; and 38 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Dimensions, Alexandra, Yaffy, and Twin Hill brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through dimensions.co.uk, alexandra.co.uk, and twinhill.com Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, quick service restaurant, car rental, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides women's and men's footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

