Critical Contrast: Quest Diagnostics (DGX) & First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Choice Healthcare Solutions does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 2.01 $772.00 million $5.40 21.12 First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.45 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -8.53

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quest Diagnostics and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 10 11 0 2.52 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $110.18, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 10.19% 15.44% 7.23% First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86%

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.