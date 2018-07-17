Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to “Outperform”

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $280.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.26.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group traded down $0.42, hitting $231.02, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 9,276,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $214.64 and a 52-week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

