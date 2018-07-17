Corium International (CORI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corium International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4977614805646 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORI. ValuEngine cut shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CORI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 148,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,413. Corium International has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $290.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Corium International had a negative net margin of 156.05% and a negative return on equity of 273.01%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. sell-side analysts expect that Corium International will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

