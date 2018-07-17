Contrasting Qudian (QD) & Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Qudian (NYSE: QD) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Qudian alerts:

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qudian does not pay a dividend. Synchrony Financial pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Qudian and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $733.96 million 3.83 $332.67 million $1.09 7.81 Synchrony Financial $16.70 billion 1.47 $1.94 billion $2.62 12.43

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 2 5 0 2.71 Synchrony Financial 1 4 10 0 2.60

Qudian currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.68%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $40.79, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Qudian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qudian is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 12.36% 15.60% 2.38%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Qudian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.