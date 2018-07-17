Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Receives $65.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $147,474.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 85.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

