Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,599 Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Energy Select Sector SPDR accounts for 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 5,174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 49.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 71,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 33.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR traded down $0.53, hitting $74.85, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 515,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,923. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

