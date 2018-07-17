Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,246,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,022,000 after buying an additional 1,249,374 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,085,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 537,354 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 9.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,407,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,028 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,610,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,817 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the first quarter worth about $75,311,000.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf traded up $0.02, hitting $24.62, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a fifty-two week low of $448.20 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.