Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 175,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF traded down $0.12, reaching $63.89, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,755 shares. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $1.1515 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.