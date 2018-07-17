Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $0.78, hitting $82.74, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 2,405,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,365. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,150.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $408,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,568 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

