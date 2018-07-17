CoffeeCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 (CFC)

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. CoffeeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoffeeCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016656 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Profile

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 . The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin . CoffeeCoin’s official website is www.coffee-coin.org

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoffeeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoffeeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoffeeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.