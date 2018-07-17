ClubCoin (CLUB) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One ClubCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. ClubCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $19,734.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000606 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 100,069,240 coins. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co . ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

