Ciena Co. (CIEN) Position Reduced by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ciena by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,746,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,458,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,844 shares during the period.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $54,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,504 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.